Phillipsburg Man Nabbed With 138 Grams Of Cocaine, More Than $23K Cash In Easton

Valerie Musson
Phillipsburg Police
Phillipsburg Police Photo Credit: Phillipsburg Police via Facebook

A Phillipsburg man was found with more than 100 grams of cocaine and $23,000 in cash in Easton following an investigation into the drug’s distribution that spanned nearly two months, authorities announced Monday.

Eugene Burnham, of the 300 block of South Main Street in Phillipsburg, was arrested Monday after a search warrant carried out on his 2011 Ford pickup truck turned up more than a half ounce of cocaine, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.

A secondary search warrant carried out at 548 West Berwick St. in Easton turned up more than 138 grams of cocaine and $23,577 in cash, Pfeiffer said.

Burnham was charged with two counts of second-degree distribution of CDS, three counts of second-degree possession with intent to distribute CDS and two counts of second-degree possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public park before being taken to the Warren County Correctional Facility.

Additional charges for alleged crimes committed in Pennsylvania will be handled by the Easton Police Department, authorities said.

Assisting agencies include the Warren County Prosecutor's Office Narcotics Task Force, Phillipsburg Police Department, Hackettstown Police Department, New Jersey State Police, Washington Township Police Department, and Greenwich Township Police Department. 

