Phillipsburg Man, 44, Arrested For Selling Heroin, Crack-Cocaine: Prosecutor

A 44-year-old Phillipsburg man was arrested for selling heroin, crack-cocaine, and other drugs, authorities announced Thursday.

Paul Smith III was charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute heroin, second-degree possession with intent to distribute cocaine, two counts of distributing heroin, and obstruction, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.

Smith’s arrest was the result of a five-week investigation by the WCPO narcotics task force, which carried out a search warrant at his home on the 400 block of South Main Street, Pfeiffer said.

The search allegedly turned up heroin, cocaine, crack-cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.

Smith was being held pending a detention hearing.

Phillipsburg Police and New Jersey State Police also assisted with the investigation.

