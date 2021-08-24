Contact Us
Phillipsburg Man, 35, Found With Heroin, Meth, Ecstasy, Pot During Traffic Stop In Stolen Car

Valerie Musson
Phillipsburg Police
Phillipsburg Police Photo Credit: Phillipsburg Police via Facebook

A Phillipsburg man was found with various quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, ecstasy and marijuana during a traffic stop in a stolen car earlier this month, authorities said.

Jonathon Hornbaker, 35, was stopped for a violation on August 17, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release Tuesday with other county officials.

A follow-up investigation found that Hornbaker was driving a stolen vehicle, Pfeiffer said.

Authorities then discovered more than a half ounce each of heroin and meth, 21 ecstasy pills, more than a quarter pound of marijuana, paraphernalia and $1,520 in cash, Pfeiffer said.

Hornbaker was charged with three counts of possession of CDS, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He faces additional charges for second-degree possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and second-degree possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Phillipsburg Police assisted with the investigation.

