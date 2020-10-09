Phillipsburg Man, 31, Found Dead In Stranger’s Backyard

A 31-year-old Phillipsburg man was found dead in a stranger’s backyard over the weekend.

Josiah A. Stenger-Turner’s body was found Sunday around 3:15 p.m. in the backyard of a house on the 100 block of Mercer Street, LehighValleyLive reports.

The resident said he had never seen Stenger-Turner before, LehighValleyLive reports.

There were no immediate signs of foul play at the scene, Phillipsburg Police Captain Michael Swick told lehighvalleylive.com.

The Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating Stenger-Turner’s death and has taken his body into custody for testing, which may take several weeks, said Swick.

Stenger-Turner is a native of Richmond, VA and attended Phillipsburg High School, according to his Facebook page. He was also known for being a human rights activist.

