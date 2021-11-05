Phillipsburg Blaze That Ravaged Several Apartments Under Investigation

Authorities in Warren County are investigating the cause of a Monday night fire that ravaged several apartments in Phillipsburg, reports say.

The blaze — which broke out shortly before 7:20 p.m. — spread from a common porch between 786 S. Main to 784 S. Main, causing severe damage to the first two floors of each building, LehighValleyLive reports citing Chief Rich Hay.

No occupants were hurt, though one firefighter sustained minor injuries and “will be fine,” the Phillipsburg Emergency Squad said.

Meanwhile, seven residents were displaced and have been connected with the Morris County Chapter of the American Red Cross, Hay said.

