Phillipsburg Blaze That Ravaged Several Apartments Under Investigation

Valerie Musson
The blaze — which broke out shortly before 7:20 p.m. — spread from a common porch between 786 S. Main to 784 S. Main, causing severe damage to the first two floors of each building, authorities said. Photo Credit: Phillipsburg Emergency Squad via Facebook

Authorities in Warren County are investigating the cause of a Monday night fire that ravaged several apartments in Phillipsburg, reports say.

The blaze — which broke out shortly before 7:20 p.m. — spread from a common porch between 786 S. Main to 784 S. Main, causing severe damage to the first two floors of each building, LehighValleyLive reports citing Chief Rich Hay.

No occupants were hurt, though one firefighter sustained minor injuries and “will be fine,” the Phillipsburg Emergency Squad said.

Meanwhile, seven residents were displaced and have been connected with the Morris County Chapter of the American Red Cross, Hay said.

Click here for the full report from LehighValleyLive.

