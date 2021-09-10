Contact Us
PA Pair Charged For Fleeing Police In High-Speed U-Haul Chase, Warren County Prosecutor Says

Valerie Musson
Mansfield Township Police
Mansfield Township Police Photo Credit: Mansfield Township Police Department via Facebook

A man and woman from Pennsylvania were charged after allegedly fleeing from investigating officers in a U-Haul, initiating a high-speed chase in Warren County, authorities said.

Officers in Mansfield Township investigated a report of screaming coming from inside a U-Haul that was being driven erratically in the parking lot of Walmart in Mansfield just before 9:55 p.m. on August 4, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a Friday release.

Alyssa M. Dilemme, 29, allegedly sped away in the U-Haul as officers pulled up in a patrol car and activated emergency lights.

Police followed the truck into Hackettstown before ending the pursuit near Mountain Avenue due to public safety concerns.

The truck was found abandoned on West Prospect Street in Hackettstown and impounded just before 1:10 a.m. the next morning, Pfeiffer said.

A follow-up investigation identified Dilemme, of Slatington, PA as the driver and Jon S. Snyder, 21, of Palmerton, PA as the passenger, authorities said.

Dilemme was charged August 29 with second-degree eluding which created a risk of bodily injury or death, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and 35 motor vehicle offenses, police said.

Snyder was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

A warrant remains active for Dilemme’s arrest while Snyder was issued a summons.

