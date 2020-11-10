Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
PA Motorcyclist Killed In Route 46 Crash With Jeep

Cecilia Levine
A 52-year-old motorcyclist from Pennsylvania was killed in a Warren County crash Saturday night.

Bradford Parady, of Henryville, PA, was heading westbound on Route 46 when he struck a Jeep Cherokee that appeared to be turning onto the highway around 10:55 p.m., near milepost 7.2 in White Township, NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

Parady died as a result of the crash, Goez said.

The Jeep driver, a 46-year-old Oxford woman, was taken to St. Luke's University Hospital with non life-threatening injuries after her car went off the road to the right, the trooper said.

The portion of the highway where the crash occurred was closed for four hours.

