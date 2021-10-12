PA Man, 23, Found With Handgun, 8.5 Pounds Of Pot After Phillipsburg Traffic Stop: Prosecutor

A 23-year-old Pennsylvania man was found with a handgun during a traffic stop, leading to the discovery of more than eight pounds of marijuana, authorities said.

Jeremiah Jackson, of Alpine Road in Henryville, PA, was found with a handgun during a traffic stop on South Main Street in Phillipsburg on Dec. 2, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a Friday release.

Jackson was arrested on weapons charges, and a follow-up search of his 2015 Honda Civic turned up 8.5 pounds of raw marijuana, Pfeiffer said.

Jackson was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun and second-degree possession with intent to distribute more than five pounds of marijuana.

He was released pending a future court appearance.

Assisting agencies include the Phillipsburg Police Department, Hackettstown Police Department and New York State Police.

