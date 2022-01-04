PA Driver Arrested After Crash, Pursuit On I-80

A Pennsylvania driver fled the scene of a single-car crash along I-80 in New Jersey and led police on a chase, authorities said.

Matthew Farrance, 32, fled after crashing in the westbound lanes at milepost 22.6 in Allamuchy (Warren County), NJ State Police said.

Troopers caught up with the driver near Johnsonburg Road, where they spotted him running, they said.

Farrance, of East Stroudsburg, was arrested and charged with fugitive of justice, possession of CDS, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest by flight, hindering, and obstruction.

He was being held in the county jail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.