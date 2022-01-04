Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: $1M In Medical Equipment Stolen, Resold By Stryker Employee, Bergen Authorities Charge
DV Pilot Police & Fire

PA Driver Arrested After Crash, Pursuit On I-80

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A Pennsylvania driver fled the scene of a single-car crash along I-80 in New Jersey and led police on a chase, authorities said.

Matthew Farrance, 32, fled after crashing in the westbound lanes at milepost 22.6 in Allamuchy (Warren County), NJ State Police said.

Troopers caught up with the driver near Johnsonburg Road, where they spotted him running, they said.

Farrance, of East Stroudsburg, was arrested and charged with fugitive of justice, possession of CDS, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest by flight, hindering, and obstruction. 

He was being held in the county jail. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.