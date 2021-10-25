Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington


Overturned Tractor-Trailer Causes Delays On Route 78 In Hunterdon County

Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson
A tractor-trailer overturned on Route 78 in Hunterdon County, causing major delays Monday afternoon, authorities said.




The trailer overturned in the westbound lanes east of Exit 7 and Route 173 in Bethlehem Township shortly before 2 p.m., according to 511NJ78.

All lanes remained closed as of 3:35 p.m., authorities said.

The Pattenburg Volunteer Fire Company and Bloomsbury Fire Department were assisting at the scene.

Meanwhile, emergency crews were working at the scene of a fully-involved car fire in the eastbound lanes near milepost 20.6 in Lebanon around 12:30 p.m., according to developing reports.







