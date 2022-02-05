Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice
One Killed, Others Hurt In Fiery Head-On Crash With Tractor-Trailer (DEVELOPING)

Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson
One person was killed in a fiery Monday morning crash with a tractor-trailer near 1245 Hope Bridgeville Rd. in Blairstown, according to developing reports.
One person was killed and others were hurt in a fiery crash with a tractor-trailer in Warren County, developing reports say.

State Police responded to the head-on crash near 1245 Hope Bridgeville Rd. in Blairstown shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

A tractor-trailer overturned during the crash and began leaking fluids, which then caught fire, the initial report said.

Meanwhile, multiple people were thrown from another vehicle, and at least one victim was receiving CPR, according to the report.

A medical helicopter was requested but declined due to weather conditions, the report said.

The county crime scene and fatal teams were also responding.

Police did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

