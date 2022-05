One person died and another airlifted in a crash with a tractor-trailer on Route 78 in Hunterdon County Thursday, May 26, authorities said.

The accident happened around 8:10 p.m. on the eastbound side of the highway in Union Township, New Jersey State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

Two left lanes are closed for the investigation.Several emergency vehicles were at the scene as of 8:55 p.m.

