One Dead, One Airlifted In Hunterdon County Route 78 Crash

One person was killed and another airlifted in a one-car crash on Route 78 in Hunterdon County Friday evening, State Police said.

A Honda Civic veered off the road at mile marker 26.4 on the westbound side around 7:20 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.

As of 9:15 p.m., one person had been confirmed dead and another airlifted to St. Luke's Hospital, Curry said.

The incident was under investigation as of 9:15 p.m.

