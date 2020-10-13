Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice

NJSP: Warren County Man Has Foot Partially Amputated In Lawn Mower Accident

Valerie Musson
A Warren County man was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after his foot was caught in a lawn mower and required a partial amputation, state police said.
Photo Credit: Pixabay

A Warren County man was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon after his foot was caught in a lawn mower and required a partial amputation, state police said.

Crews responded just after 2 p.m. to a home on Good Springs Road in Asbury after the man got his foot stuck in the mower, requiring a partial amputation at the scene, NJSP Sgt. Jeff Flynn told Daily Voice.

The man was then transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s in Bethlehem, PA with serious but non-life-threatening foot injuries, Flynn said.

