NJ Prison Repairman, 48, Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Child In Hunterdon County

A man from Somerset sexually assaulted a child who lived in Hunterdon County at the time, authorities charged.

Sean M. Fuerstenberger, 48, was arrested Sept. 15 and charged with second-degree sexual assault and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, Acting Hunterdon County Prosecutor Michael J. Williams and Chief of Detectives Frank R. Crisologo said.

The offenses were committed when the victim was under 13 and lived in Hunterdon County, Williams said.

Online records show Fuerstenberger is or currently served as a maintenance officer for the New Jersey Department of Corrections, particularly a repair man at the Edna Mahan Correction Facility for Women.

Fuerstenberger was held at Warren County Jail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.