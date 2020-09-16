Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice
Breaking News: Feds: NJ Firm Pays $345G For Short-Changing Foreign Nationals In Trump-Opposed Visa Program
NJ Prison Repairman, 48, Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Child In Hunterdon County

Valerie Musson
A man from Somerset sexually assaulted a young victim who lived in Hunterdon County at the time, prosecutors charged.
A man from Somerset sexually assaulted a young victim who lived in Hunterdon County at the time, prosecutors charged. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A man from Somerset sexually assaulted a child who lived in Hunterdon County at the time, authorities charged.

Sean M. Fuerstenberger, 48, was arrested Sept. 15 and charged with second-degree sexual assault and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, Acting Hunterdon County Prosecutor Michael J. Williams and Chief of Detectives Frank R. Crisologo said.

The offenses were committed when the victim was under 13 and lived in Hunterdon County, Williams said.

Online records show Fuerstenberger is or currently served as a maintenance officer for the New Jersey Department of Corrections, particularly a repair man at the Edna Mahan Correction Facility for Women.

Fuerstenberger was held at Warren County Jail.

