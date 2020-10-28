Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

NJ Man Who Killed His Parents Then Went Gambling With Their Money Gets 41 Years Behind Bars

Valerie Musson
Todd Warner, 51, was sentenced Tuesday to two 36-year concurrent state prison sentences for the murders of Frank and Joyanne Warner on Oct. 27, 2019, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.
Todd Warner, 51, was sentenced Tuesday to two 36-year concurrent state prison sentences for the murders of Frank and Joyanne Warner on Oct. 27, 2019, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said. Photo Credit: WTPD/Facebook photo

A Warren County man who killed both of his 73-year-old parents then gambled with their money at the casino where he was taken into custody will spend more than 40 years behind bars, authorities said.

Todd Warner, 51, was sentenced Tuesday to 36 years for two counts each of first-degree murder, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said. The sentences run concurrently to each other but consecutive to a five-year sentence for fraudulent use of a credit card, Pfeiffer said.

Warner on Sept. 16 pleaded guilty to hitting his parents -- Frank and Joyanne Warner -- with baseball bats, trying to suffocate them and then stabbing them to death with a kitchen knife in their Washington Township home, where they had invited him to live with them.

Frank and Joyanne's bodies were later found by their daughter and her husband, who had stopped by for a visit after calls went unanswered, authorities said.

Frank and Joyanne were high school sweethearts, fondly remembered for their generosity and kindness. The couple owned the Frank Anthony Salon together in Chester.

