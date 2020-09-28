Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Morris County Man Charged In Stabbing Outside Of Hackettstown Medical Center

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Hackettstown Medical Center (651 Willow Grove St.)
Hackettstown Medical Center (651 Willow Grove St.) Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Morris County man was stabbed and seriously injured during a dispute outside Hackettstown Medical Center on Friday night, authorities said.

Kyle Kacicz, 52, is accused of stabbing the 48-year-old Budd Lake man in the chest in the parking lot of the hospital around 10:10 p.m., local police said.

The victim's chest was injured as a result and a woman who was also involved was not injured, police said.

Kacicz sustained head and face injuries, police said.

After receiving medical treatment, Kacicz, of Long Valley, was charged with third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

He was lodged in the Warren County Jail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.