Mom With Hypodermic Needles Charged After Kids Found Roaming Halls Of Warren County Quality Inn

Quality Inn in Hackettstown
Quality Inn in Hackettstown Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 37-year-old mom faces child neglect and drug charges after she was found with hypodermic needles at the Warren County Quality Inn motel where her two young children were roaming the halls, police said.

The Washington mom — whose name was not released — was arrested on a warrant on Nov. 30 after a Sept. 1 welfare check found her children wandering the halls of Quality Inn in Hackettstown looking for her, township police said in a Monday release.

A follow-up search of the mom’s room turned up uncapped hypodermic needles on the floor of the bathroom and the sink, Mansfield Police said.

The mother then returned to the room, where a search of her purse revealed additional uncapped hypodermic needles and controlled dangerous substances, according to police.

The woman was taken to Warren County Jail, where she was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of hypodermic needles and child neglect.

She is being held pending a court appearance, and the children were turned over to Child Services.

