Medevac Called As Tractor-Trailer Crushes Car In Hunterdon County (DEVELOPING)

A medical helicopter was called to a Thursday afternoon crash that occurred when a tractor-trailer overturned and landed on top of a car in Hunterdon County, according to developing reports accompanied by on-scene photographs.

The accident occurred near the intersection of West Main Street and Bridge Street in High Bridge around 1:50 p.m., initial and unconfirmed reports say.

Emergency crews found one of the drivers heavily entrapped and requested a medical helicopter, as well as rotator tow trucks to begin the extrication process, the initial reports said.

NorthSTAR flight crews were at the scene with the extrication process ongoing as of around 2:35 p.m., according to the initial reports.

Scroll down to view photos of the crash and rescue scene.

Police did not immediately return DailyVoice’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

