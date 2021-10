A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a tree fell on him in Hunterdon County Wednesday morning, state police said.

The incident occurred on Fawnwood Drive in Milford shortly before 10:15 a.m., NJSP spokesperson Philip Curry told Daily Voice.

The man was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment of severe injuries, Curry said.

Additional details were not released.

