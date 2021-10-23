Man Ejected, Seriously Injured In Route 78 Crash That Jammed Traffic For Hours: Police

A 33-year-old man was ejected and seriously injured in a crash on Route 78 that left four others with minor injuries Friday in Bethlehem, New Jersey State Police said.

A westbound Nissan Armada lost control, struck the center concrete barrier and overturned around 7:20 p.m. near mile post 9.8, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry said.

The rear seat passenger, a Union City man was ejected and seriously injured, Curry said. Initial reports say the man was airlifted to a hospital.

Meanwhile, four other passengers suffered minor injuries and the left and center lanes were closed for three hours. The right lane of westbound side and left lane of the eastbound side were also closed.

Major delays were reported.

