Man Driving Stolen Van Rams NJ State Police Car With Troopers Inside On Route 78

A 29-year-old man driving a van stolen rammed a police vehicle carrying a pair of New Jersey State troopers Monday on Route 78, reports say.

Brandon Marsalis Wesley, who has no address, was heading westbound on the highway in a 2017 GMC Savana with New Jersey registration, while being pursued by NJSP troopers, Lehigh Valley Live reports.

Pennsylvania State Police used a pursuit intervention technique, stopping the stolen van near the Route 33 interchange around 2:45 p.m., the report says citing police and court papers.

An NJSP car carrying two troopers pulled in front of the stolen car when Wesley sped forward and struck the driver's side front quarter panel of the NJSP car, breaking the front axle and pushing the car into a guide rail, reports say.

Wesley was arrested and arraigned that night before District Judge Nicholas Englesson, Lehigh Valley Live reports.

Wesley was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, simple assault and harassment.

He was held in Northampton County Prison, with bail set at $100,000.

