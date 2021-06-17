Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Woman On Video At Warren County Home Nabbed At JFK Airport

A Monmouth County man police say took videos while raping a woman he lived with in Warren County was arrested Thursday at JFK Airport, authorities said.

Andres M. Cardenas Ortega, 32, lived in Hackettstown between Sept. 2018 and July 2019 with the victim, who allegedly found several videos on a digital device and Google account that showed her being sexually assaulted, town police said.

The victim “had not consented to these sexual acts and did not know this happened before seeing the videos,” according to police.

Ortega was scheduled to come to Hackettstown Police headquarters Wednesday after the conclusion of an investigation into the sexual assault on Jan. 30, authorities said.

Ortega, of Middletown, was entered into National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a wanted person after he failed to show up and would not answer phone calls from the department, police said.

Ortega was located and taken into custody by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police at the John F. Kennedy International Airport early Thursday morning, authorities said.

He was charged with four counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, two counts of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, and one count of third-degree invasion of privacy, police said.

Ortega was being held in New York City pending extradition to Warren County.

