Man, 60, Dies After Slamming Jeep Into High Bridge Home

Cecilia Levine
76 W. Main St., High Bridge
76 W. Main St., High Bridge Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 60-year-old Califon man died after crashing his car into a High Bridge home, authorities said.

Wayde Scheffer was heading north on West Main Street when he crossed into oncoming traffic, slamming his 2018 Jeep Cherokee into the front deck of a house around 5:20 p.m., Monday, High Bridge Police Chief Brett Bartman said.

There were multiple residents inside the house but none were injured, the chief said. Scheffer did not have any passengers in his vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

