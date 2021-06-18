Contact Us
Man, 32, Airlifted With Partial Arm Amputation After Hunterdon County Farm Accident

Valerie Musson
Northstar Air Medical Helicopter
Northstar Air Medical Helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

A 32-year-old man was airlifted with a partial arm amputation after a Friday morning farming accident in Hunterdon County, police said.

The accident occurred at 552 Pittstown Rd. in Franklin Township just after 10 a.m., Police Capt. Timothy Snyder Jr. told Daily Voice.

Initial reports stated that the man got stuck in a machine at the farm.

He was airlifted by NJSP Northstar with a partial amputation to his left arm, Snyder said.

The address is listed on Google as the location of Flocktown Farm, which offers home delivery of organic produce to New Jersey and New York City.

Quakertown Fire/EMS and Hunterdon Medical Center Paramedics also assisted at the scene, Snyder said.

