Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

KNOW THEM? Police Seek Suspects In Hackettstown Commercial Garage Burglary

Valerie Musson
Two suspects, pictured above, were captured on surveillance footage stealing items from a detached garage located at Scotty G Auto MD (128 Valentine St.) between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, authorities said.
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying two people who were caught on video stealing items from a business in Hackettstown, authorities said.

The suspects, pictured above, were captured on surveillance footage stealing items including a push mower, an antique light, an antique bear alignment sign and several tools from a detached garage located at Scotty G Auto MD (128 Valentine St.) between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, Hackettstown police said in a post with the video on Facebook.

Anyone with information about this incident, or the identity of the suspects, is urged to call the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3302 or 908-852-3300.

