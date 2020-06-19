KNOW THEM? Police Seek Suspects In Hackettstown Commercial Garage Burglary

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying two people who were caught on video stealing items from a business in Hackettstown, authorities said.

The suspects, pictured above, were captured on surveillance footage stealing items including a push mower, an antique light, an antique bear alignment sign and several tools from a detached garage located at Scotty G Auto MD (128 Valentine St.) between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, Hackettstown police said in a post with the video on Facebook.

Anyone with information about this incident, or the identity of the suspects, is urged to call the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3302 or 908-852-3300.

