KNOW THEM? Police Seek ID For Hackettstown Porch Peeker

Police in Hackettstown are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspicious person who was caught on surveillance footage peeking onto porches of local homes over the weekend.

The person was seen shining a flashlight onto porches on Dalton Road around 5:57 a.m. and West Plane Street around 6:40 a.m. Saturday, Hackettstown Police said.

Nothing was reported stolen during the incidents, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Hackettstown Police at 908-852-3300.

