Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

KNOW HIM? Police Seek ID For Warren County Man In Phillipsburg Assault Investigation

Anyone with information about the identity of the man pictured above is asked to contact the Phillipsburg Police Department at (908) 454-5501 ext. 336 or the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office at (908) 475- 6043. Photo Credit: Warren County Prosecutor's Office

The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying a man wanted for questioning about an assault in Phillipsburg.

The man, pictured above, may have information about a Sept. 17 assault in Phillipsburg, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to contact the Phillipsburg Police Department at (908) 454-5501 ext. 336 or the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office at (908) 475-6043.

