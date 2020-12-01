KNOW HIM? Police Seek ID For Warren County Man In Phillipsburg Assault Investigation

The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying a man wanted for questioning about an assault in Phillipsburg.

The man, pictured above, may have information about a Sept. 17 assault in Phillipsburg, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to contact the Phillipsburg Police Department at (908) 454-5501 ext. 336 or the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office at (908) 475-6043.

