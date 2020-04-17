Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
DV Pilot Police & Fire

KNOW HIM? Police Seek Hunterdon County Puppy Snatcher

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Police in Clinton Township are on the lookout for a man they say stole a Yorkshire Terrier puppy from a Hunterdon County resident.
Police in Clinton Township are on the lookout for a man they say stole a Yorkshire Terrier puppy from a Hunterdon County resident. Photo Credit: Clinton Township Police via Facebook

Police in Clinton Township are on the lookout for a man they say stole a Yorkshire Terrier puppy from a Hunterdon County resident.

The victim met the suspect at the Annandale Train Station shortly before 5:30 p.m., April 15 after making arrangements to sell the puppy, named Fido, for $650, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page .

However, when the suspect met with the buyer, he took the puppy and ran without paying, authorities said.

Police conducted a search of the area but were unable to local the suspect, who may be from Trenton, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Clinton Township Police Detective Lawrence Anthes at 908-735-6000 ext. 402 or make an anonymous tip at www.crimestoppershunterdon.com .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.