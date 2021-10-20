KNOW HIM? Man Steals Scanners Worth $6K From Lowe’s Back Office, Hackettstown Police Say

Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice
Valerie Musson
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say stole scanners worth $6,000 from a back office at Lowe’s in Hackettstown.
The suspect — pictured above — stole 4 Zebra MS9300 scanning receiving devices from inside an office at Lowe’s Home Improvement Store on Mountain Avenue in Hackettstown on Saturday, Oct. 16, police said in a release.

The man then left the store and fled in a white car, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3302 or 908-852-3300.

