KNOW ANYTHING? Police Seek Clues In Armed Robbery At Warren County Friendly’s

Police in Hackettstown are seeking information and surveillance footage after a local Friendly’s restaurant was robbed Friday night.

The robbery occurred at the Mountain Avenue Friendly’s sometime between 9:30 p.m. and 9:40 p.m., police said.

The unidentified suspect passed a note to the employee demanding money and reportedly had a gun, though no gun was shown, police said.

The suspect then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, running northbound between the old Zane’s Car Wash building and Mountain Avenue, police said.

The suspect was wearing a black ski mask, aviator sunglasses, dark pants and an all-blue Domino’s jacket, possibly windbreaker style.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage that may be helpful to the ongoing investigation is asked to call the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3300.

