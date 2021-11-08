Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
DV Pilot Police & Fire

KNOW ANYTHING? Nearly 2 Dozen Vehicles Burglarized Overnight In Hunterdon County

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Holland Township Dept. of Public Safety
Holland Township Dept. of Public Safety Photo Credit: Holland Township Dept. of Public Safety via Facebook

Know anything? Authorities are seeking clues and surveillance footage after nearly two dozen cars were burglarized in Hunterdon County before dawn Monday.

The burglaries — 20 in total — occurred around 4 a.m. throughout Holland Township, according to the town’s department of public safety.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact the Holland Township Police Department at (908) 995-4670 or tips@hollandtwp.org.

“Over the last few months, Hunterdon County has seen an increase in vehicle burglaries,” said the Holland Township Dept. of Public Safety. “We are reminding residents to remove key fobs and valuables from vehicles and lock your doors.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.