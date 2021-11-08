KNOW ANYTHING? Nearly 2 Dozen Vehicles Burglarized Overnight In Hunterdon County

Know anything? Authorities are seeking clues and surveillance footage after nearly two dozen cars were burglarized in Hunterdon County before dawn Monday.

The burglaries — 20 in total — occurred around 4 a.m. throughout Holland Township, according to the town’s department of public safety.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact the Holland Township Police Department at (908) 995-4670 or tips@hollandtwp.org.

“Over the last few months, Hunterdon County has seen an increase in vehicle burglaries,” said the Holland Township Dept. of Public Safety. “We are reminding residents to remove key fobs and valuables from vehicles and lock your doors.”

