Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
COVID-19: Travelers From Rhode Island Added To NY/NJ/CT Quarantine List
KNOW ANYTHING? Blairstown Police Seek Radar Speed Sign Thief

Valerie Musson
The suspect, pictured above, stole a radar speed sign from near Shotwell Road and Kishpaugh Road on Friday, July 24, authorities said.
The suspect, pictured above, stole a radar speed sign from near Shotwell Road and Kishpaugh Road on Friday, July 24, authorities said. Photo Credit: Blairstown Police via Facebook

Blairstown police are seeking the public's help identifying the person who stole the department’s radar speed sign.

The suspect was seen on surveillance tapes stealing the sign near Shotwell Road and Kishpaugh Road on Friday, July 24, authorities said in a release.

Two stop signs were also stolen in the same area, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or their vehicle is asked to contact Blairstown Police at (908) 362-8266.

