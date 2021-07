Emergency crews in Hunterdon County are attempting to locate a pair of cows that escaped from their owner Friday morning.

The cows were reported missing in Bethlehem Township just before 9 a.m., the Pattenburg Volunteer Fire Company said.

Despite the department’s best efforts, the cows haven’t yet been found, authorities said.

“Please everyone keep an eye out,” the department said. “They are still missing.”

