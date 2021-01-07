Illegally Parked Car Leads To Arrest Of Passenger With 50 Heroin Folds In Warren County

A search of a car that had been illegally parked in a handicap space at a Warren County ShopRite led to the discovery of 50 heroin folds and charges for both the driver and passenger from Paterson, authorities said.

An officer from Mansfield Township Police saw the car parked in a handicap space without displaying a placard around 4:40 p.m. on June 20, authorities said.

A follow-up investigation determined that the 19-year-old Paterson passenger was in possession of 50 wax folds of heroin, police said.

The passenger — whose name was not released by police — was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, authorities said.

Meanwhile, the driver, also from Paterson, was issued summonses for driving while suspended, unlicensed, unregistered vehicle, uninsured vehicle and parking in a handicapped parking space without a permit.

The car was later impounded, and both suspects were released with scheduled court appearances.

