IDs Sought For Hunterdon County Car Burglary Suspects (PHOTOS)

Authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying two suspects in a Hunterdon County car burglary.

The suspects — pictured above — broke into a vehicle in the parking lot of the Cushetunk Preserve on Saturday, July 2, Clinton Township Police said in a release on Sunday, July 10.

Scroll down to view additional photos of the suspects.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities is asked to contact the Clinton Township Police Department at 908-735-6000.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.