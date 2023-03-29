Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: UPDATE: Aging Career Criminal Gets 16 Years In Bizarre Murder-For-Hire Of NJ Politico
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Hunterdon County’s ‘Felony Lane Gang’ Burglars Partially Identified, Still At Large: Police

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Marisel Feliciano Valencia (Left) and unidentified male suspect
Marisel Feliciano Valencia (Left) and unidentified male suspect Photo Credit: Clinton Township Police, NJ via Facebook

One of two suspects was charged for a series of what police are calling “Felony Lane Gang” burglaries that occurred in Hunterdon County parking lots.

Marisel Feliciano Valencia was charged with three counts each of conspiracy to commit burglary and receiving stolen property, Clinton Township Police said on Wednesday, March 29.

Valencia was allegedly involved in a burglary with an unidentified man on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 in the Planet Fitness parking lot.

She and her unidentified partner-in-crime were also involved in a Max Challenge parking lot burglary on Tuesday, Jan. 24, authorities added.

Anyone with information on Valencia’s location or the identity of the remaining suspect is asked to contact Clinton Township Police at (908) 735-7233.

to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.