Hunterdon County Man, 74, Killed In Motorcycle Crash

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A 74-year-old man from Hunterdon County was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend, authorities confirmed.

Daniel A. Dean, of Whitehouse Station, was riding a motorcycle on Route 579 northbound when he collided with another vehicle near milepost 34.77 in Alexandria Township around 2:35 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, according to a release from the Lehigh County, Pennsylvania Coroner’s Office.

Dean was pronounced dead at St. Luke’s University Hospital — Bethlehem Campus just before 4:55 p.m. His official cause of death was ruled as multiple traumatic injuries, and the manner of death is accidental, authorities said.

The crash is being investigated by the New Jersey State Police, Troop C Barracks, and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

