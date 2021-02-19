Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Hunterdon County Man, 55, Charged With Possession Of Child Pornography

Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson
Robert Drong, 55, of Flemington
Robert Drong, 55, of Flemington Photo Credit: Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office

A 55-year-old Hunterdon County man was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, authorities said.

Robert Drong, of Flemington, was arrested Feb. 16 on a third-degree charge, Acting Hunterdon County Prosecutor Michael J. Williams, Acting Chief of Detectives Frank R. Crisologo, and Raritan Township Police Chief Al Payne said.

The arrest is the result of a joint investigation into a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), authorities said.

Drong was released and is scheduled to appear in court.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with relevant information regarding Drong is encouraged to call the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s at (908) 788-1129.

