Hunterdon County Man, 41, Charged With Possession, Distribution Of Child Pornography

A 41-year-old Hunterdon County man faces child endangerment and pornography distribution charges after he encouraged a juvenile to send him explicit videos, authorities said.

John Blackwell, of Milford, was arrested Friday on first-degree child endangerment charges, Acting Hunterdon County Prosecutor Michael J. Williams said in a release with other top officials.

Blackwell is accused of “encouraging and directing a child to send him videos over the Internet depicting the child’s intimate body parts and engaging in prohibited acts,” Williams said.

He also faces a second-degree child pornography distribution and third-degree possession charge, Williams said.

The arrest is the result of a joint investigation into a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), authorities said.

Blackwell was being held at the Warren County Jail pending a court appearance.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with relevant information regarding Blackwell is encouraged to call the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s at (908) 788-1129.

