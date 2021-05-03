Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: COVER-UP: Essex Correctional Officers Beat Detainee As Sergeant Stood By, Feds Charge
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Hunterdon County Man, 41, Charged With Possession, Distribution Of Child Pornography

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
John Blackwell, 41, of Milford
John Blackwell, 41, of Milford Photo Credit: Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office

A 41-year-old Hunterdon County man faces child endangerment and pornography distribution charges after he encouraged a juvenile to send him explicit videos, authorities said.

John Blackwell, of Milford, was arrested Friday on first-degree child endangerment charges, Acting Hunterdon County Prosecutor Michael J. Williams said in a release with other top officials.

Blackwell is accused of “encouraging and directing a child to send him videos over the Internet depicting the child’s intimate body parts and engaging in prohibited acts,” Williams said.

He also faces a second-degree child pornography distribution and third-degree possession charge, Williams said.

The arrest is the result of a joint investigation into a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), authorities said.

Blackwell was being held at the Warren County Jail pending a court appearance.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with relevant information regarding Blackwell is encouraged to call the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s at (908) 788-1129.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.