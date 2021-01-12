Hunterdon County Driver Hospitalized After Route 31 Crash Takes Out 2 Phone Poles, NJDOT Sign

A 60-year-old Hunterdon County driver was hospitalized Tuesday following a serious Route 31 crash that took out two telephone poles and a department of transportation sign, authorities said.

A Glen Gardner woman was driving a 2009 silver Toyota Camry northbound on Route 31 S. in Washington when she swerved into the southbound lane and back again, crossing both lanes shortly before 2:30 p.m., Washington Township police said in a release.

The vehicle then left the highway and onto the shoulder, where it crashed into two telephone poles and a NJDOT sign, police said.

The woman was taken to St. Luke’s Anderson Campus for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Meanwhile, Route 31 S. was shut down between Rymon and Asbury Anderson Roads for about an hour.

The crash remained under investigation, authorities said.

Assisting agencies include the Washington Township and Borough Fire Departments, the Washington Emergency Squad, South Branch Emergency Services and Hunterdon Medical Center Paramedics.

