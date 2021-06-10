Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

'Horrible Conditions:' Parents Busted Smoking Crack Near Toddlers In Warren County Hotel

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Quality Inn in Hackettstown
Quality Inn in Hackettstown Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Two toddlers were found living in “horrible conditions” in a Warren County hotel with their parents, who were allegedly using a slew of hard drugs in their presence with at least eight other adults, authorities said.

Officers in Mansfield Township conducted a welfare check at the Quality Inn in Hackettstown around 3 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of 10 adults smoking crack cocaine in front of two small children the night before, police said.

The 42-year-old father from Phillipsburg hid in the bathtub as officers arrived and was determined to be the subject of an NCIC warrant out of the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, police said.

The father was arrested and charged with possession of nine folds of heroin, possession of ecstasy, possession of drug paraphernalia (glass pipe and empty wax folds) and child neglect, police said.

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old Mansfield mother — who was wanted out of Phillipsburg — faces charges for possession of a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue, hindering the apprehension of the father and child neglect, police said.

Both parents were taken to Warren County Jail pending a court appearance. The Prosecutor's Office did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request to release their names.

The children were 2 and 3 years old. They had been “living in horrible conditions with controlled dangerous substances within their reach,” and placed in the custody of relatives with help from the Division of Child Protection and Permanency, police said.

