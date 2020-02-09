Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hackettstown Walmart Employee Among 3 Charged With Theft

Valerie Musson
Walmart Supercenter (1885 Route 57, Hackettstown)
Walmart Supercenter (1885 Route 57, Hackettstown) Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

One was a former store employee. One tried leaving in stolen clothing. All three were charged with theft.

Mansfield Township police arrested three Hackettstown Walmart shoplifters in separate incidents, authorities said.

Nico A. Vega, 31, was charged Aug. 12 after he was caught on surveillance footage taking the price code off a 32-inch television and placing it over the code on a 50-inch television on July 27, Mansfield Township police said.

A store employee noticed him scanning the television -- but he left the store without it, police said.

Ahmaad J. Mitchell, 20, of Budd Lake was charged Aug. 13 with stealing items while working at the store on June 24 and 25, authorities said. He was issued a court summons.

In an Aug. 18 incident, a man whose name was not released was charged with shoplifting after someone spotted him at the store with tags hanging from his clothing. Several items of clothing were later found to be stolen from the store, authorities said.

The man was released pending a court appearance.

