Hackettstown PD: 4 Charged With Cocaine Distribution Following Drug Raid

Valerie Musson
48 Petersburg Rd. in Hackettstown
48 Petersburg Rd. in Hackettstown Photo Credit: Google Maps

Three men and a woman could be facing time behind bars after a search of their Warren County home turned up drugs and paraphernalia, authorities said.

Shane Cole, 27, Scott Kramer, 46, Celia Ortiz, 51, and Raymond Cole Jr., 25 — all of Hackettstown — were arrested Oct. 1 after a search of their Petersburg Road home turned up cocaine, hypodermic needles and other paraphernalia, Acting Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.

Kramer and Ortiz were charged with third-degree possession of cocaine while Cole and Cole Jr. were charged with possession of paraphernalia.

Cole also faces four counts of third-degree cocaine distribution and possession of hypodermic syringes, Pfeiffer said.

The arrests were made following a month-long investigation by Hackettstown Police, Independence Township Police, Washington Township Police, Phillipsburg Police and the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Unit.

Convictions for third-degree drug possession and distribution are punishable by up to five years in state prison.

