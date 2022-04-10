GUILTY: Man Admits Yearslong Sexual Abuse Of Girl, 6, At His Phillipsburg Home, Prosecutor Says

A 45-year-old man pleaded guilty to the yearslong sexual assault of a six-year-old girl at his Phillipsburg home on Tuesday, Oct. 4, authorities announced.

Lawrence E. Kolmer, of Summit Avenue in Phillipsburg, pleaded guilty to sexual assault and child endangerment, both second-degree offenses, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a joint release.

Kolmer sexually abused the victim, a child whom he knew, numerous times between 2018 and 2021, starting when she was six years old until the age of eight, Pfeiffer said.

Kolmer is being held at Warren County Jail pending sending, which is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 16.

The investigation was handled by the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit and the Phillipsburg Police Department.

