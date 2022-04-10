Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: RECOGNIZE HIM? FBI Pursues Freckle-Faced Robber Who Fled With $3,100 From South Jersey Bank
DV Pilot Police & Fire

GUILTY: Man Admits Yearslong Sexual Abuse Of Girl, 6, At His Phillipsburg Home, Prosecutor Says

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Warren County Correctional Center
Warren County Correctional Center Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 45-year-old man pleaded guilty to the yearslong sexual assault of a six-year-old girl at his Phillipsburg home on Tuesday, Oct. 4, authorities announced.

Lawrence E. Kolmer, of Summit Avenue in Phillipsburg, pleaded guilty to sexual assault and child endangerment, both second-degree offenses, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a joint release.

Kolmer sexually abused the victim, a child whom he knew, numerous times between 2018 and 2021, starting when she was six years old until the age of eight, Pfeiffer said.

Kolmer is being held at Warren County Jail pending sending, which is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 16.

The investigation was handled by the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit and the Phillipsburg Police Department.

to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.