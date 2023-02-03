Contact Us
Girl, 11, Taken To Trauma Center After Being Run Over By Car In Hunterdon County

Valerie Musson
Whitehouse Rescue Squad
Whitehouse Rescue Squad Photo Credit: Whitehouse Rescue Squad, Readington, NJ via Facebook

An 11-year-old girl was taken to a trauma center after being run over by a car in Hunterdon County early Friday morning, responders said.

The accident occurred near Van Etta Road and Witherspoon Street in Readington Township shortly after 7 a.m.

The Whitehouse Rescue Squad responded to the accident and treated the girl for leg and foot injuries, a member told Daily Voice.

She was then taken by ambulance to the RWJ New Brunswick trauma center.

Police did not immediately return Daily Voice’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

