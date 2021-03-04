Gas Instead Of Break: Route 22 IHOP Diners Hospitalized After Car Crashes Through Wall

Two people eating inside of a Phillipsburg area IHOP were hospitalized when a car came crashing through an exterior wall of the restaurant near their table Friday, authorities said.

The driver apparently hit the gas instead of the break, sending his car over a curb and across a sidewalk then into the diner at 1313 Route 22 West, in Greenwich Township, LehighValleyLives reports citing local police.

The two individuals were transported to the hospital in an ambulance while a third declined treatment, police said.

The driver and passenger reportedly declined treatment.

IHOP was closed as the franchise assesses the damage, police told LehighValleyLive.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.