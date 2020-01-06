Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Former Would-Be Bank Robber Busted With Heroin After Leading Police On North Jersey Pursuit

Valerie Musson
Route 46 in Hackettstown
Route 46 in Hackettstown Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Warren County man once accused of trying to rob a Wildwood bank was found with heroin and other drug paraphernalia after leading police on a pursuit across Warren and Hunterdon counties, authorities said.

Police observed a vehicle being driven by Brandon Ivens, 32, of Port Murray on Route 46 in Hackettstown on Saturday, May 30 around 1:20 p.m., authorities said in a release.

Ivens had an active no-bail warrant out of Mansfield Township and a wanted person warrant from the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office for a fraud offense. In 2018, he was arrested for attempting to rob a Wildwood bank.

A “be on the lookout” notice was been issued for Ivens due to his arrest warrants and the possibility he had a knife, authorities said.

Ivens fled on Route 46 into Independence Township as police tried to initiate a traffic stop, the report says. He threw drugs out of the window while driving recklessly through Warren County and Hunterdon Counties, authorities said.

Ivens was eventually apprehended on Route 31 in Glen Gardner around 1:55 p.m., authorities said.

He faces numerous charges, including possession of 14 glassine baggies of heroin, drug paraphernalia and a hypodermic syringe, tampering with evidence, obstruction of administration of law, reckless driving and eluding.

Ivens was also charged with several traffic infractions. He was held in the Warren County Correctional Facility.

