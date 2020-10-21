Former NJ Corrections Officer Who Had Sex With 3 Inmates Gets 5 Years Behind Bars

A former New Jersey corrections officer who pleaded guilty to having sex with three inmates at a women's prison was sentenced to five years behind bars and was forced to forfeit his job and pension, authorities said.

Ahnwar Dixon, 42, of East Orange, was sentenced Oct. 21 by the Superior Court Judge Angela Borkowski, Acting Hunterdon County Prosecutor Michael J. Williams said. He must serve two years before parole eligibility, authorities said.

The U.S Justice Department recently found decades-long sexual abuse at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Hunterdon County, where Dixon worked, according to a report released early this year. Despite the arrests of several of the corrections officers, the abuse continued -- and efforts to fix things proved futile.

Six of the inmates last July testified that they were groped, sexually assaulted and ordered to perform sexual favors in exchange for basic needs during a hearing held by the Workgroup on Harassment, Sexual Assault and Misogyny in New Jersey Politics, founded in January by Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg (D-Bergen).

Dixon was arrested Nov. 19, 2018 following an investigation between the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit and the Department of Corrections' Special Investigation Division.

He later admitted to having sexual contact with three different inmates while on duty at the women's jail in Clinton for his own gratification, Williams said.

