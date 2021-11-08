Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Florida Man, 43, Indicted For Aggravated Sexual Assault Of 6-Year-Old Niece In Warren County

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Warren County Court House
Warren County Court House Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 43-year-old Florida man has been charged with sexually assaulting his 6-year-old niece multiple times in Warren County, the prosecutor’s office said Wednesday.

A Warren County grand jury issued a seven-count indictment Wednesday against William A. Bundy, IV, who is accused of digitally penetrating his niece, referred to as “A.C.,” while she would sit on his lap playing video games during family dinners, Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.

Bundy, of Manitoba Drive in Lakeland, FL, also "unsuccessfully attempted to insert his penis into her vagina" on another occasion, Pfeiffer said.

A few years later, Bundy allegedly hid a cell phone in a bathroom where A.C. and another child, “J.O.,” had been changing into swimsuits, Pfeiffer said.

The phone had been recording the children in the changing room, authorities said.

“When the children inquired about the ownership of the phone, Bundy claimed it as his own, suggesting that his then-three-year-old son was responsible for the recording,” Pfeiffer said.

Bundy was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree invasion of privacy and other related offenses.

If convicted of the first-degree offense, Bundy faces a maximum of 20 years in state prison. Each second-degree charge carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence, and each third-degree offense carries a five-year maximum sentence.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.